Watch: Lenny Dykstra goes on NSFW bizarre rant early in morning—tagging Jeff Bezos, Howard Stern and more

Former Mets outfielder Lenny Dykstra has gone off the rails since he retired, whether it’s missing the game of baseball, drugs, mental health or all of above playing a role there.

He got into it with an Uber driver roughly one year ago, failing to pay his fare and threatening to “blow the guy’s head off.” It was one of many bizarre instances involving the member of the World Champion ’86 Mets.

Speaking of bizarre, you’ll want to see what Dykstra had to say Saturday morning. He posted a video going on an odd rant, not knowing what day it was, and doing “nails off the rails!”

Gotta love how he tagged Jeff Bezos, Zooey Deschanel, Lou Gehrig, Howard Stern and others.

