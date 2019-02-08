Report: New York Mets Could Play In London in 2020

Much like their counterparts in the National Football League, Major League Baseball is focused on growing its game internationally. Part of that commitment involves staging games in London, with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox set to play a two game series at London’s Olympic Stadium this summer. The collective bargaining agreement calls for more London games next year, and the Associated Press is reporting that the New York Mets could be going across the pond next year.

One option on the table is a two game series between the Mets and Washington Nationals. The other is a matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs. It is unclear at this point which matchup is the front runner or which team would be the one forfeiting home games in this situation. The league, according to the AP report, is expected to announce its decision at some point after Opening Day.