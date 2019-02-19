Port St. Lonesome Until 2042

The New York Mets and St. Lucie County appear to have reached an agreement that will renovate their spring-training stadium, First Data Field, and keep spring training in Port St. Lucie until 2042.

The stadium project would top out at $57 million — $55 million from the county and $2 million from the Mets, according to documents released by the county. The contract will go before county commissioners on Tuesday.

The county originally agreed to a $55 million renovation, but as costs escalated, the Mets agreed to contribute $2 million to the project.

Any renovation costs over $55 million are the Mets’ responsibility, according to their contract with the county.