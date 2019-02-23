Select Page

Mets broadcasters Keith Hernandez, Gary Cohen nearly get drilled by ball in booth during spring training game (Video)

Posted by | Feb 23, 2019 | ,

Mets broadcasters Keith Hernandez, Gary Cohen nearly get drilled by ball in booth during spring training game (Video)
By: |
Being an analyst, commentator or reporter requires being extremely close to the action during sporting events, but sometimes that can result in media members finding themselves in situations that can be a bit dangerous.

That’s what happened to Mets broadcasters Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez while they were calling Saturday’s spring training game against the Braves.

A foul ball came hurtling in their direction, but neither were all that fazed. Hernandez, as a former first baseman, didn’t even stand up out of his seat, and instead elected to put his hands up in an attempt to catch the ball. Cohen stood up, but didn’t seem to be taken out of his element.

Neither guy caught the ball, but neither were affected by it, either. They’re true professionals in the booth.

Mets, MLB

View the original article on Metstradamus: Mets broadcasters Keith Hernandez, Gary Cohen nearly get drilled by ball in booth during spring training game (Video)



Related Posts

Noah Syndergaard Is Also Open To Contract Extension With New York Mets

Noah Syndergaard Is Also Open To Contract Extension With New York Mets

February 18, 2019

Could a Mets/Pirates Trade Be In The Works?

Could a Mets/Pirates Trade Be In The Works?

June 22, 2018

Report: New York Mets Add Adeiny Hechevarria on Minor League Deal

Report: New York Mets Add Adeiny Hechevarria on Minor League Deal

February 17, 2019

Report: New York Mets Still Haven't Made An Offer to Jacob deGrom Yet

Report: New York Mets Still Haven&#039;t Made An Offer to Jacob deGrom Yet

February 21, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino