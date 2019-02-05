Select Page

Former Met Jerry Blevins Signs Minor League Deal With Oakland A&#039;s

Posted by | Feb 5, 2019 | ,

Former Met Jerry Blevins Signs Minor League Deal With Oakland A's
One of the New York Mets’ most consistent relievers of the past few years has a new home. Lefty Jerry Blevins has signed a minor league deal with the Oakland A’s, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. The contract will pay Blevins $1.5 million if he makes the big league roster, a similar deal to the one the Mets handed out to lefty Luis Avilan earlier this offseason.

Sep 22, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jerry Blevins (39) throws to the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Blevins, who was very effective in 2016 and 2017 for the Mets, struggled mightily in the 2018 season. In 64 appearances for the Mets in 2018, Blevins went 3-2 but pitched to a 4.85 ERA and 1.36 WHIP. Lefties also torched Blevins, hitting .264 against him in 2018, a vast improvement over the .197 mark they posted in 2017. It’s possible the decline came as a result of Blevins’ heavy usage over the prior two years, where he made a combined 148 appearances.

The return to Oakland is a homecoming for Blevins, who debuted with the A’s in 2007 and spent the first seven years of his career there. Blevins then spent a year in Washington before being traded to the Mets for Matt den Dekker in spring training of 2015, one of Sandy Alderson’s shrewder trades as GM.

, , , Mets

View the original article on Metstradamus: Former Met Jerry Blevins Signs Minor League Deal With Oakland A&#039;s



Related Posts

Brodie Van Wagenen Plans To Sit With 7 Line Army For A Game This Year

Brodie Van Wagenen Plans To Sit With 7 Line Army For A Game This Year

February 2, 2019

Report: New York Mets Showing Interest In Gio Gonzalez

Report: New York Mets Showing Interest In Gio Gonzalez

February 1, 2019

Could a Mets/Pirates Trade Be In The Works?

Could a Mets/Pirates Trade Be In The Works?

June 22, 2018

New York Mets Add Baseball Prospectus Writer To Analytics Department

New York Mets Add Baseball Prospectus Writer To Analytics Department

January 31, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino