The 7 Line Army is a polarizing group in the Mets’ fandom, with their diehard approach to rooting for the Mets appealing to some and turning others off. They are some of the most visible Mets’ fans on the planet, however, with MLB: The Show incorporating them into its video game and comedian Jim Breuer sitting with them on numerous occasions. The fact that Van Wagenen is willing to take the time to sit with them during a regular season game is very refreshing and shows his commitment to getting the fan base more involved going forward.
Most of the 7 Line’s tickets are sold to season ticket holders, but they do put out single game tickets to their home games and away outings. If you want to hang out with them when Van Wagenen does or another time, check out their website here for more information.
View the original article on Metstradamus: Brodie Van Wagenen Plans To Sit With 7 Line Army For A Game This Year