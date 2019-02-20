Select Page

Breaking: The Mets (Yes, Already)

Well, we’re a week into spring training and you can start the Mets injury jokes. Sure enough, we start with the guy who was brought in to provide depth in case of injuries. Go figure.

Jed Lowrie (,,,) is dealing with soreness in the back of his left knee and is set to undergo an MRI on Thursday. Lowrie, whom the Mets signed to a two-year, $20 million contract, hasn’t been participating in all activities. (…)

Lowrie said he first felt the soreness while running and it bothered him while doing “high-explosive” activities. He did take live batting practice for the third straight day Wednesday, he said.

The 34-year-old said he’s never felt anything like this before.

That’s because the 34-year-old never put on a Mets uniform before.

Hey, since we’re going to be in Port St. Lucie until 2042, can we order an exorcism to go along with the rest of the renovations? Y’know, just in case.

