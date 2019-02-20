Breaking: The Mets (Yes, Already)

Jed Lowrie (,,,) is dealing with soreness in the back of his left knee and is set to undergo an MRI on Thursday. Lowrie, whom the Mets signed to a two-year, $20 million contract, hasn’t been participating in all activities. (…)

Lowrie said he first felt the soreness while running and it bothered him while doing “high-explosive” activities. He did take live batting practice for the third straight day Wednesday, he said.

The 34-year-old said he’s never felt anything like this before.