The Mets Might Have Another Reliever … It Probably Isn't Who You Think It Is

Ken Rosenthal tweeted about the Rays perhaps looking at Matt Davidson (who you may remember hit three home runs on Opening Day in ’18) for a two way role with the team.
That prompted Eno Sarris of the Athletic to respond with this tidbit about the Mets and Davis:
Well everyone has been saying that the Mets still need another reliever. Maybe Davis is it. I guess it’s creative. Throwing spaghetti at the wall to see if it sticks can be creative too in a kindergarten art kind of way. But Dave Eiland will have his work cut out for him with this one if it becomes a real plan. Best thing for Eiland to do is start with the basics: One is a fastball, two is a curveball, and pointing up after giving up 500 foot home runs is not advised.
He can’t be worse than Swarzak was last year.
