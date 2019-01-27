Sandy Alderson Is Now Cancer-Free

The baseball world received a bit of good news over the weekend. Former New York Mets’ GM Sandy Alderson made an appearance at the BBWAA awards dinner and told those in attendance that he has been cancer-free for four months, MetsBlog.com reports . Alderson, 71, stepped down from his post back in June to begin treatment but acknowledged at the time that he would probably not return to his job based on merit. The Mets have since hired Brodie Van Wagenen to succeed Alderson as general manager.

Alderson served as the Mets’ GM from 2010 until last June, and he experienced notable success in Flushing, building the Mets’ last World Series squad in 2015. The Mets returned to the playoffs the following year but have suffered two straight losing seasons since, ensuring six of Alderson’s eight years in charge saw the team finish below .500. SNY baseball insider Andy Martino reported back in December that Alderson was meeting with teams at the Winter Meetings to discuss front office jobs, but nothing appears to have materialized at this point.