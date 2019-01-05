Report: New York Mets Sign Hector Santiago

The New York Mets made a minor transaction this weekend, completing a deal with left handed pitcher Hector Santiago, MetsMerized’s Jacob Resnick reports . The news was first reported by baseball reporter Rich Mancuso, who noted that the Mets were close to a contract with the 31 year old Santiago. Santiago spent 2018 as a member of the Chicago White Sox, where he made seven starts and 42 relief appearances while working to a 4.41 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 102 innings pitched. There has been no indication whether or not this is a major league deal at this point, but it is worth noting that Santiago hasn’t spent much time in the minors since 2015.

2018 was the first time in a while that Santiago worked primarily as a reliever, and the splits showed that he was much more effective out of the bullpen (3.87 ERA) than in the rotation (6.12 ERA). Prior to last year, however, Santiago spent most of his time as a starting pitcher and even made the American League All Star team in 2015 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Angels. Santiago has spent his entire career in the AL at this point, so the Mets may be banking on a switch to the National League and a swingman’s role giving them a value addition.

This move could also give the Mets valuable rotation insurance by giving them the option to put Seth Lugo in the rotation if necessary. Santiago can fill the same swingman role that Lugo currently occupies, freeing him up to join the rotation if the Mets suffer an injury there. The Mets don’t have much rotation depth beyond the starting five, with only Corey Oswalt, Chris Flexen, and Drew Gagnon having big league starting experience at the upper levels of the farm system. That is not an inspiring group, and Santiago not only offers the ability to start but also gives the Mets the flexibility to use Lugo as a starter if necessary.