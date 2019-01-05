Select Page

Report: New York Mets Sign Hector Santiago

Posted by | Jan 5, 2019 | ,

Report: New York Mets Sign Hector Santiago
The New York Mets made a minor transaction this weekend, completing a deal with left handed pitcher Hector Santiago, MetsMerized’s Jacob Resnick reports. The news was first reported by baseball reporter Rich Mancuso, who noted that the Mets were close to a contract with the 31 year old Santiago. Santiago spent 2018 as a member of the Chicago White Sox, where he made seven starts and 42 relief appearances while working to a 4.41 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 102 innings pitched. There has been no indication whether or not this is a major league deal at this point, but it is worth noting that Santiago hasn’t spent much time in the minors since 2015.

Sep 28, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Hector Santiago (53) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

2018 was the first time in a while that Santiago worked primarily as a reliever, and the splits showed that he was much more effective out of the bullpen (3.87 ERA) than in the rotation (6.12 ERA). Prior to last year, however, Santiago spent most of his time as a starting pitcher and even made the American League All Star team in 2015 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Angels. Santiago has spent his entire career in the AL at this point, so the Mets may be banking on a switch to the National League and a swingman’s role giving them a value addition.

This move could also give the Mets valuable rotation insurance by giving them the option to put Seth Lugo in the rotation if necessary. Santiago can fill the same swingman role that Lugo currently occupies, freeing him up to join the rotation if the Mets suffer an injury there. The Mets don’t have much rotation depth beyond the starting five, with only Corey Oswalt, Chris Flexen, and Drew Gagnon having big league starting experience at the upper levels of the farm system. That is not an inspiring group, and Santiago not only offers the ability to start but also gives the Mets the flexibility to use Lugo as a starter if necessary.

, , Mets

View the original article on Metstradamus: Report: New York Mets Sign Hector Santiago



Related Posts

Sayonara, 2018: Revisiting Some of The New York Mets' Most Memorable Moments of the Year

Sayonara, 2018: Revisiting Some of The New York Mets&#039; Most Memorable Moments of the Year

December 31, 2018

Report: New York Mets Settle on New Radio Play By Play Team

Report: New York Mets Settle on New Radio Play By Play Team

January 3, 2019

Report: New York Mets Still Exploring Free Agents To Fill Remaining Holes On Roster

Report: New York Mets Still Exploring Free Agents To Fill Remaining Holes On Roster

January 2, 2019

Why Are The New York Mets Dealing Away So Many Prospects?

Why Are The New York Mets Dealing Away So Many Prospects?

January 7, 2019

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino