New York Mets' Over/Under Win Total Set at 83.5 By Caesar's Palace

New York Mets&#039; Over/Under Win Total Set at 83.5 By Caesar&#039;s Palace

The New York Mets may feel like they are the favorites to win the National League East in 2019, but at least one major sports book disagrees with them. Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas has released its first over/under totals for the 2019 season (check out this image from one of the casino’s employees on Twitter), and they project the Mets’ number at 83.5 wins. That total is the third highest figure in the division, trailing the Washington Nationals (88.5) and Atlanta Braves (84). The Philadelphia Phillies are right behind the Mets at a projected 83 wins, while the Miami Marlins bring up the rear with an over/under figure of 65.5.

As a frame of reference, the 2018 Mets opened with an over/under total of 81 and ended the year with 77 wins. This year’s team is projected to have an increase of about six wins according to Caesar’s, and that makes sense given the moves the Mets have made over the winter. The Mets are certainly an improved team, but they still have way too many holes to be considered the front runner in the National League East. There is also the possibility that Bryce Harper or Manny Machado could sign with division rivals, which would boost their odds while lowering those of the Mets.

Those expectations fall more in line with what the team’s fan base is feeling, which is a sense of frustration that the Mets aren’t doing more. The Mets have a lower payroll now than they did a year ago and appear content to enter the year without any more significant free agent acquisitions. That shouldn’t be the case, especially with glaring holes (center field, the bullpen) on the roster. While the Mets are definitely improved, the oddsmakers clearly don’t agree with the organization’s assessments that they are the favorites to win the division.

