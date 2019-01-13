New York Mets Slated For Two Sunday Night Baseball Appearances In 2019

The New York Mets figure to be a more competitive team in 2019, but their games won’t draw a ton of national attention just yet. Major League Baseball announced the start times for its games this week, and the Mets have drawn just four full nationally televised games at this point of the slate. Two of those appearances will be on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, with both matchups coming against the Atlanta Braves. Those contests will take place on April 14th in Atlanta and June 30th at Citi Field. The latter game culminates the 50th anniversary celebration of the Mets’ 1969 World Series championship.

The good news for Mets’ fans is that Sunday Night Baseball games start an hour earlier this season, with first pitch moved up to 7:05 pm. Those games began at 8:08 pm Eastern time last season. The Mets will also appear twice on FOX’s Saturday night coverage, on June 8th against the Colorado Rockies and July 6th against the Philadelphia Phillies. Both of those contests will be at home. The Mets could also play their way into more national appearances if they play well, but that’s entirely up to them.