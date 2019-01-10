New York Mets Sign Reliever Luis Avilan To Minor League Deal

Despite calls from the team’s fan base to spend big, the New York Mets are continuing to focus on improving the fringes of their roster. The Mets announced today that they have signed left handed reliever Luis Avilan to a minor league deal. Avilan, 29, spent last season with the Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. In 70 appearances for the clubs, Avilan went 2-1 with a 3.77 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, two saves, and 51 strikeouts in 45.1 innings pitched. The Mets also announced that Avilan will be invited to big league spring training.

Despite the fact this is a minor league deal, Avilan stands an excellent chance of making the Mets’ Opening Day roster. Avilan could offer the Mets a lefty. specialist, something their roster truly lacks, after holding lefties to a .220 batting average against him in 2018. The Mets have Daniel Zamora on the roster, but it would be better to have him be the second lefty behind a veteran like Avilan. It’s not a big ticket signing, but a move like Avilan continues to increase the Mets’ floor. The next step should be more moves to bolster the 2019 team’s ceiling, something that has yet to materialize since Wilson Ramos signed a few weeks ago.