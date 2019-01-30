New York Mets Promote John Ricco To Senior Vice President Role

The addition of Brodie Van Wagenen to the New York Mets’ front office made it unclear what would happen to the three interim GMs. Omar Minaya opted to stay on while J.P. Ricciardi moved on, but John Ricco’s status was a bit unclear. Ricco continued to work with the new regime during the Winter Meetings, but there was speculation that he would leave the organization eventually. That is no longer the case as the Mets announced yesterday that Ricco has been promoted to the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Senior Strategy Officer, MetsBlog.com reports

As part of his new job description, Ricco will work directly under COO Jeff Wilpon on special projects in business and finance. Ricco will also continue to serve as an advisor to Van Wagenen due to his baseball background and contribute to the areas he normally works on, such as contract negotiations and the baseball operations budget. This is good for the Mets because Ricco is clearly talented at his job and will be an asset for the organization going forward. Ricco issued the following statement about his new responsibilities:

“This new role will give me the chance to broaden the scope of my executive experiences, while remaining a contributor to the operations areas I know and enjoy. I am intrigued by the possibilities and excited about the challenges ahead.”

With Ricco now a part of the new front office, the Mets’ organizational structure appears to be fully in place. Besides Minaya, the Mets also have added Allard Baird, Jared Banner, and Adam Guttridge to the front office to serve as advisors to Van Wagenen. Ruben Amaro Jr, who served as the Mets’ first base coach last year but was previously the GM of the Philadelphia Phillies, was also added to the front office as an advisor.