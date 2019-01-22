New York Mets Projected At 84.5 Wins According to One Sports Book

Baseball season is fast approaching, and it’s a fair time to assess where teams stand heading into spring training. The New York Mets have been one of the busier teams this winter, adding Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz, Jeurys Familia, Wilson Ramos, and Jed Lowrie as part of a slew of changes. There is no question that the Mets should be better than the 77 win outfit they ran out in 2018, but one Las Vegas sports book has put a number on that improvement. Baseball writer Michael Baron shared a list of MLB over/under bets from BetOnline.ag, and the Mets check in with a total of 84.5 wins, which is good for the fifth best mark in the National League.

In terms of National League East teams, the Mets trail only the Washington Nationals, who are projected at 87.5 wins at this moment. The Philadelphia Phillies are also projected at 84.5 wins, tied with the Mets, while the reigning division champion Atlanta Braves are right behind at 83.5. The Miami Marlins, as expected, bring up the rear with 65.5 wins. The highest projected win total in the league belongs to the Houston Astros (96.5) while the top NL team is the Los Angeles Dodgers (94.5).

On the surface, the 84.5 number feels like a fair estimate for the Mets. They certainly have improved their roster, but there are still enough questions (center field, bullpen, rotation depth) that they shouldn’t be the NL East favorites (despite what Brodie Van Wagenen has indicated publicly). These odds also don’t factor in whether or not Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, or both land inside the division. The Phillies have been heavily tied to both players and are expected to land at least one, which would presumably push them ahead of the Mets in the projected totals. The one thing that is clear, however, is that the NL East will be highly competitive in 2019.