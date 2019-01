Jacob deGrom just beat Mookie Betts’ hours-old arbitration raise record, jumping from $7.4 million last season to $17 million this year, source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 11, 2019

Another day, another record for Jacob deGrom …

Well now that you have all of this money, why don’t you GO OUT AND SIGN BRYCE HARPER, JACOB!!!

Jeez, some fans are never happy.