Qualifying Offers Could Shape New York Mets' Free Agency Strategy

Seven players have received a qualifying offer according to FanCred’s Jon Heyman: starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and outfielder A.J. Pollock (from the Arizona Diamondbacks), starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and catcher Yasmani Grandal (from the Los Angeles Dodgers), closer Craig Kimbrel (from the Boston Red Sox), starter Dallas Keuchel (from the Houston Astros), and outfielder Bryce Harper (from the Washington Nationals). The two notables here are Pollock and Grandal, both of whom have been linked to the Mets in rumors.
The fact that those two have received qualifying offers may dissuade the Mets from pursuing them, especially when neither of them is a slam dunk option for the team. The Mets could pursue Wilson Ramos behind the plate or try trading for J.T. Realmuto, while Adam Jones and Jon Jay could be more cost effective options in center field. It is worth noting that several players who could make sense for the Mets, including relievers like Andrew Miller and Cody Allen, did not receive the qualifying offer.
