New York Mets Do Some 40 Man Roster Shuffling

The New York Mets shook up their 40 man roster today. With a deadline of 5:00 pm Eastern time to add back eight players from the 60 day disabled list to their 40 man roster, the Mets needed to make at least three cuts with the roster sitting at 35 entering the day. The Mets made their choices, and some of them come as surprises. Here’s a handy infographic the Mets posted on their Twitter account to break down the moves.

The big surprise here is the Mets finally deciding to move on from Rafael Montero, who was coming off Tommy John surgery and eligible for salary arbitration for the first time. Matt Ehalt of NJ.com notes that there was debate about whether or not to keep Montero due to fear that he could become a solid starter elsewhere, but the team decided it was time to move on. That is the correct choice because fear of how a player may perform elsewhere isn’t a worthy justification to hold a valuable 40 man roster spot.

Montero was the biggest move the Mets made as the team opted to keep Travis d’Arnaud and Wilmer Flores around for now. The Mets’ 40 man roster now stands at 38 players ahead of free agency, where new General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen expects to be active. If Van Wagenen is able to land more talent for the big league roster, the 40 man roster could be shaken up even more.