Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Luis Guillorme

Now that the 2018 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a look back at the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from B (Tyler Bashlor) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at infielder Luis Guillorme.

Player Review: Luis Guillorme

2018 Stats:

Minor Leagues: 69 Games, 247 At Bats, .304 Batting Average, 75 Hits, 15 Doubles, 2 Triples, 3 Home Runs, 33 RBI’s, 41 Runs Scored, 2 Stolen Bases, .797 OPS

Major Leagues: 35 Games, 67 At Bats, .209 Batting Average, 14 Hits, 2 Doubles, 5 RBI’s, 4 Runs Scored, 1 Stolen Base, .523 OPS

Story: Slick fielding Luis Guillorme got added to the Mets’ 40 man roster last winter, but he failed to make the team out of spring training. Guillorme finally was called up to the majors in early May after Todd Frazier landed on the disabled list with a hamstring injury. With Amed Rosario entrenched at Guillorme’s natural position of shortstop, the Mets began working him into the mix at third base. While Guillorme didn’t set the world on fire at the plate, he did demonstrate a unique ability to make contact and avoid striking out, racking up only three punch outs all season. The Mets soured on Guillorme for some reason, slowly cutting his playing time in favor of Jose Reyes before returning him to the minors in late June. Guillorme made another trip to the big league roster in July and came off the bench for a few weeks before getting sent back down to AAA Las Vegas. The Mets made another strange choice with Guillorme, opting not to promote him to the major leagues in September when rosters expanded to 40. The team probably felt it wasn’t beneficial to have Guillorme ride the pine with most of the infield at bats set for Frazier, Rosario, and Jeff McNeil but the fact that Guillorme was passed over even after Wilmer Flores was shut down due to arthritis in his knees was bizarre.

Grade: C

Guillorme was impressive in the field, but not so much at the plate, although his ability to avoid strikeouts (only three in 67 at bats) was very impressive. The Mets did Guillorme a disservice by failing to find him more at bats when he was on the big league roster.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 100%

2019 Role: Reserve Infielder

Guillorme’s glove and contact bat should be valuable enough to the Mets to keep him around for 2019, but what role he plays depends on factors beyond his control. If Flores is non-tendered, the Mets could opt to let Guillorme compete with T.J. Rivera for the utility infield role in spring training. Guillorme could get a leg up as one of the few options on the 40 man roster who can play shortstop, but that could also be negated if the Mets sign a utility player who can fill the same function. There is no question that Guillorme will be in the Mets’ organization in 2019, but what role he ends up playing is still up in the air.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at relief pitcher Eric Hanhold!