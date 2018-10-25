Yoenis Cespedes' Second Heel Surgery Delayed Due To Scheduling Conflict

Cespedes underwent the first surgery in late August and reported that it was a success, so the hopes are that the second will help him avoid the leg injuries that have plagued the Mets for the past few years. The timetable is in line for what Michael Conforto did last spring, and he managed to return on April 5th, beating a May 1st timetable to get back on the field. Conforto struggled mightily in the first half and regained his form in the second, perhaps a sign that he rushed back from the injury and needed a full spring training’s worth of at bats to shake off the rust from a lack of offseason prep. The Mets will likely learn from that in Cespedes’ situation, giving him all the time he needs to get into game shape before he rejoins the roster.
