Report: New York Mets Will Interview Doug Melvin For Vacant GM Position

After months of inactivity, the New York Mets are finally making some moves in the search for Sandy Alderson’s successor as General Manager. The Mets are scheduled to interview former Brewers’ and Rangers’ GM Doug Melvin, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports . Melvin, 66, is currently serving as a senior adviser for the Brewers.

Prior to serving as an adviser for Milwaukee, Melvin served as the Brewers’ GM from 2002 until 2014, when he transitioned into his current role. The Brewers made two playoff appearances under Melvin’s watch, including a trip to the National League Championship Series in 2011, when they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals. It is interesting to note that Melvin has worked closely with Brewers’ GM David Stearns, who is another name that the Mets have been rumored to have interest in for their top GM post.

It is also worth noting that Melvin fits the profile of an old school baseball executive that Fred Wilpon favors. Melvin has an extensive background in scouting and player development, areas that the elder Wilpon is believed to want an emphasis on in their new GM. There is no doubt that Melvin would be a quality candidate for the job thanks to his experience building the Brewers into contenders and assembling the core of a roster that won three American League West titles for the Texas Rangers in the late 1990’s. Melvin is one of about 10-12 candidates the Mets are expected to consider for the job, and there is currently no timetable for a decision to be made.