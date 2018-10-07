New York Mets Will Interview DeJon Watson For GM Vacancy

The list of candidates the New York Mets are considering to replace Sandy Alderson as General Manager continues to grow. The Mets are expected to interview DeJon Watson, a special assistant to the GM for the Washington Nationals, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports . Watson, 52, will interview on Wednesday and is the fourth candidate linked to the post. The other publicly named candidates are Doug Melvin, Gary LaRocque, and Kim Ng. The Mets are reportedly planning to meet with anywhere between 10-12 people in their initial round of interviews.

Watson, 52, has an extensive baseball background that has been well documented by Jack Ramsey over at MetsMerizedOnline. Among the highlights of Watson’s 33 years in professional baseball is an extensive scouting background, work on player development with Tony La Russa and Dave Stewart for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and experience signing top players in the international free agent market for the Nationals. Watson’s profile fits with the traditional mold of an old school baseball executive that Fred Wilpon favors.