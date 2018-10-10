Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Tyler Bashlor

Now that the 2018 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a look back at the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from B (Tyler Bashlor) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We kick off the series today with a look at relief pitcher Tyler Bashlor.

Player Review: Tyler Bashlor

2018 Stats:

Minor Leagues: 20 Appearances, 24 Innings Pitched, 0-3 Won-Loss Record, 7 Saves, 2 Blown Saves, 2.63 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 30:12 K/BB Ratio, .177 Batting Average Against

Major Leagues: 24 Appearances, 32 Innings Pitched, 0-3 Won-Loss Record, 4.22 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 25:12 K/BB Ratio, .218 Batting Average Against

Story: After being added to the 40 man roster over the winter, the Mets brought Tyler Bashlor to spring training to see what he could offer. Bashlor didn’t make the team out of camp and was assigned to AA Binghamton, where he pitched very well. With the Mets struggling to find relievers who could get big league hitters out, Bashlor was promoted to the majors in late June. Manager Mickey Callaway used Bashlor sparingly until the end of July, when the Mets began focusing on getting their younger players more opportunities for work. Bashlor showed off his dominant fastball, racking up 25 punch outs in 32 innings pitched, and gained more confidence as the season progressed. After working to a 4.15 ERA in nine August appearances, Bashlor improved even more in September, pitching to a 2.45 ERA in eight outings. Bashlor’s control was extremely effective down the stretch as he compiled a 19:4 strikeout to walk ratio over his final 20.1 innings pitched, offering some hope that he can be a factor in the 2019 bullpen.

Grade: B-

Bashlor had some struggles, which is to be expected from a young reliever making his major league debut, but he was able to adapt and demonstrated progress over the final two months of the season. That is more than a lot of the other young Mets’ relievers can say for themselves.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 100%

2019 Role: Middle Reliever

With the Mets’ bullpen struggling mightily in 2018, the team will need as many capable arms out there as possible if they hope to win in 2019. Bashlor demonstrated enough ability to indicate he might be a part of the solution, but he will still have to battle with the likes of Drew Smith, Jacob Rhame, and Gerson Bautista to earn a big league job out of spring training. Even if Bashlor doesn’t make the Opening Day roster, he will see plenty of action with the Mets due to the natural volatility of bullpens.

