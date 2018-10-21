Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Travis d'Arnaud

Now that the 2018 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a look back at the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from B (Tyler Bashlor) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

Player Review: Travis d’Arnaud

2018 Stats: 4 Games, 15 At Bats, .200 Batting Average, 3 Hits, 1 Home Run, 3 RBI’s, 1 Run Scored, .650 OPS

Story: After a solid finish to the 2017 season, Travis d’Arnaud entered 2018 in a time share with Kevin Plawecki. d’Arnaud was on the lesser half of the platoon for the first two weeks of the season, but that ended with a thud. At some point over the course of those two weeks, d’Arnaud tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. As a result, d’Arnaud underwent Tommy John surgery, ending his season and possibly his Mets’ career.

Grade: Incomplete

d’Arnaud was already losing playing time to Plawecki before the Tommy John surgery ended his season. This is yet another set back for a talented but extremely injury prone player.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (Third and Final Time)

Odds of Returning: 30%

2019 Role: Backup Catcher (Likely Elsewhere)

The Mets have to make a decision on d’Arnaud, who is eligible for arbitration one more time before hitting free agency. d’Arnaud made $3.5 million in 2018, and at worst will earn $3.1 million through arbitration this season. That is a significant chunk of change to invest in a player who can barely stay on the field, and the Mets haven’t gotten a ton of production out of d’Arnaud even when he is healthy. The Mets need to upgrade at the position, so the odds are that d’Arnaud is non-tendered and the team uses the savings to find a new starting catcher in free agency.

