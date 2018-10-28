Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Todd Frazier

Now that the 2018 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a look back at the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from B (Tyler Bashlor) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at third baseman Todd Frazier.

Player Review: Todd Frazier

2018 Stats: 115 Games, 408 At Bats, .213 Batting Average, 87 Hits, 18 Doubles, 18 Home Runs, 59 RBI’s, 54 Runs Scored, 9 Stolen Bases, .693 OPS

Story: The Mets signed veteran third baseman Todd Frazier to a two year, $17 million deal in February to give themselves a true starting third baseman. Frazier proved to be a solid fit at first, delivering clutch hits and getting on base at a high clip for the Mets in April, and added solid leadership to the clubhouse. When the Mets got off to an 11-1 start, Frazier’s “salt and pepper” celebration routine became a unifying symbol for the roster. Things took a down turn for Frazier quickly as he played through a hamstring injury for three weeks before landing on the disabled list for the first time in his career in early May. Frazier missed about a month of action before returning on June 5th, but he was awful for another month before landing on the DL again. The latest issue sidelined Frazier until early August, but he was able to finish the season after coming back. Frazier hit well in August, batting .255 with six homers and 20 RBI’s in 102 at bats, but slumped down the stretch by hitting just .150 with two homers and seven RBI’s in September.

Grade: C-

In a season full of disappointing acquisitions for the Mets, Frazier’s poor year has gone underreported. Frazier not only made the first two DL trips of his career, but he also set career lows in doubles (18), home runs (18), RBI’s (59) and OPS (.693, down significantly from the .772 mark he posted in 2017) for a full season.

Contract Status: Signed Through 2019 (Will Earn $9,000,000)

Odds of Returning: 90%

2019 Role: Starting Third Baseman

Barring the unlikely signing of Manny Machado, Frazier will enter 2019 as the Mets’ starting third baseman. The Mets have him for another year, so they will have to hope that Frazier can bounce back and perform closer to his career norms with better health. Frazier could also end up being a trade candidate at mid-season if the Mets need to create an opening for top prospect Andres Gimenez, who is expected to start 2019 at AAA Syracuse. Gimenez is a natural shortstop, so the Mets could look to put him at shortstop and move Amed Rosario to third if they deal Frazier at the deadline.

Check back soon as our Player Review Series continues with a look at starting pitcher Drew Gagnon!