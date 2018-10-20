Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Scott Copeland

Now that the 2018 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a look back at the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from B (Tyler Bashlor) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Scott Copeland.

Player Review: Scott Copeland

2018 Stats:

Minor Leagues (2 Teams): 22 Starts, 126 Innings Pitched, 9-7 Won-Loss Record, 3.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 100:44 K/BB Ratio, .268 Batting Average Against

Major Leagues: 1 Appearance, 1.1 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 0.00 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 2:0 K/BB Ratio, .200 Batting Average Against

Story: After opening the season pitching in the Atlantic League, Scott Copeland signed a minor league deal with the Mets in April. Copeland was assigned to AA Binghamton, where he pitched until the Mets added him to the active roster on May 30th when they added some fresh arms to the big league bullpen. The Mets used Copeland out of the bullpen on May 31st, when he tossed 1.1 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs, only to designate him for assignment the very next day. Copeland cleared waivers and was sent back to AA, and he pitched there for a while before getting promoted to AAA late in the year. Despite a relatively successful pitching line, Copeland wasn’t considered for a September call up.

Grade: Incomplete

It’s hard to give anyone a grade off of one big league appearance, but Copeland did post solid numbers in the minor leagues.

Contract Status: Minor League Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 5%

2019 Role: Depth Starter

Copeland elected to become a minor league free agent after the season was over. The Mets may consider bringing Copeland back on another minor league deal as a depth piece, but he may look for an opportunity elsewhere where he has a greater shot at making the big league roster. That might not come in New York, where the Mets have a full rotation and Corey Oswalt already in the fold as a sixth starter.

