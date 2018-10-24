Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Matt den Dekker

Now that the 2018 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a look back at the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from B (Tyler Bashlor) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at outfielder Matt den Dekker.

Player Review: Matt den Dekker

2018 Stats:

Minor Leagues: 87 Games, 313 At Bats, .278 Batting Average, 87 Hits, 19 Doubles, 5 Triples, 14 Home Runs, 44 RBI’s, 52 Runs Scored, 8 Stolen Bases, .825 OPS

Major Leagues: 8 Games, 18 At Bats, .000 Batting Average, 0 Hits, 1 RBI, .095 OPS

Story: Matt den Dekker was looking for work in February when he inked a minor league deal with the Mets, the team that drafted him back in 2010. The Mets brought den Dekker to camp but he did not make the Opening Day roster, instead being assigned to AAA Las Vegas to start the year. den Dekker hit well in the minors and earned a big league opportunity on July 11th, when the Mets needed an extra outfielder following injuries to Juan Lagares, Jay Bruce, and Yoenis Cespedes. The Mets played den Dekker in center field to try and boost their defense, but he didn’t record one hit in 18 at bats, proving to be a massive liability at the plate. den Dekker was designated for assignment on July 27th to clear a spot on the 40 man roster for his replacement, Austin Jackson. The Mets outrighted den Dekker back to AAA three days later, where he spent the remainder of the season.

Grade: F

den Dekker was simply a depth body who got a shot at the big league level, but he continued to demonstrate why he is a AAAA player by failing to record a single hit at the big league level in 2018.

Contract Status: Minor League Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 1%

2019 Role: Minor League Outfielder (Likely Elsewhere)

den Dekker elected to become a minor league free agent after the season, and he will likely need to find another minor league deal with a spring training invite to keep pursuing his big league dream. That likely won’t come with the Mets, who will have a new regime in place that has no ties to den Dekker.

