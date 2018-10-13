Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Chris Beck

Now that the 2018 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a look back at the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from B (Tyler Bashlor) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Chris Beck.

Player Review: Chris Beck

2018 Stats:

Minor Leagues (2 Teams): 21 Appearances, 2 Starts, 26.2 Innings Pitched, 1-1 Won-Loss Record, 3 Saves, 1 Blown Save, 6.08 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 29:14 K/BB Ratio, .275 Batting Average Against

Chicago White Sox: 14 Appearances, 23.2 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 1 Save, 4.18 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 16:11 K/BB Ratio, .270 Batting Average Against

New York Mets: 6 Appearances, 10.1 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 5.23 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, 5:9 K/BB Ratio, .270 Batting Average Against

Story: Chris Beck began the season in the Chicago White Sox’ organization, beginning the year with the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte. The White Sox added Beck to the big league bullpen in April, where he struggled with command over 14 appearances before getting designated for assignment on June 9th. The Mets claimed Beck off waivers four days later and stuck him right in the big league bullpen, hoping they could salvage something out of his powerful right arm. Like most reclamation projects, Beck did not work out, getting hit hard over six appearances before the Mets waived him on July 10th. Beck cleared waivers and spent the rest of the season pitching for AAA Las Vegas before electing for free agency on October 2nd.

Grade: F

The fact that Beck got waived by the White Sox, who were one of the worst teams in the league in 2018, should have been a red flag for the Mets. The Mets ignored it and were rewarded with mediocre pitching from Beck, who was not good in six appearances before getting banished to Las Vegas.

Contract Status: Minor League Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 0%

2019 Role: None

Like Buddy Baumann before him, Beck is going to move on and try and resume his big league career somewhere else. That should require a minor league deal with a spring training invite. That won’t come from the Mets.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at relief pitcher Jerry Blevins!