Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Buddy Baumann

Now that the 2018 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a look back at the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from B (Tyler Bashlor) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Buddy Baumann.

Player Review: Buddy Baumann

2018 Stats:

Minor Leagues (2 Teams): 34 Appearances, 32 Innings Pitched, 1-0 Won-Loss Record, 1 Save, 4.78 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 35:17 K/BB Ratio, .234 Batting Average Against

San Diego Padres: 1 Appearance, 0.1 Inning Pitched, 0-1 Won-Loss Record, 54.00 ERA, 12.00 WHIP, 0:2 K/BB Ratio, .667 Batting Average Against

New York Mets: 3 Appearances, 3 Innings Pitched, 0-1 Won-Loss Record, 24.00 ERA, 4.00 WHIP, 4:5 K/BB Ratio, .438 Batting Average Against

Story: Lefty Buddy Baumann began the year in the San Diego Padres’ organization and actually appeared in a game for the Friars on April 11th. That game didn’t go too well as Baumann was ejected for his role in a brawl with the Colorado Rockies, earning him a two game suspension. The Padres designated him for assignment on April 24th and the Mets claimed Baumann on April 29th. The Mets sent Baumann to AAA Las Vegas to get started, but he eventually joined the big club in the middle of May, when he gave up three runs in two innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 16th. Baumann was sent back down to the minors only to come back up at the end of the month. The results weren’t much better as Baumann gave up five earned runs in two appearances, earning another DFA on June 5th. Baumann cleared waivers and was assigned to AAA Las Vegas, where he spent the rest of the season pitching to an ERA of 6.08.

Grade: F

Baumann was brought in as a flier to improve the Mets’ bullpen and was atrocious. The numbers speak for themselves.

Contract Status: Minor League Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 0%

2019 Role: None

The Buddy Baumann experiment was a failure for the Mets, who will cut their losses and let him move on. Baumann will likely latch on somewhere else on a minor league deal to try and continue his big league career. It just won’t be in Flushing.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at relief pitcher Gerson Bautista!