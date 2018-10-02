Mike's Met of the Month, September 2018: Michael Conforto

In 112 at bats in September, Conforto batted .290 while leading the team in home runs (9) and RBI’s (29) for the month. The RBI total is particularly impressive since Conforto had more RBI’s (29) than the amount of games the Mets played (28) in September, so he averaged over an RBI a day. This is part of a strong second half for Conforto, who batted .273 with 17 home runs and 52 RBI’s after the All Star Break. The Mets have to hope that the strong finish for Conforto is a sign that he is over the shoulder injury that ended his 2017 season and sapped his power at the beginning of this year.
Previous Mets of the Month:
April: 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
May: SP Jacob deGrom
June: SP Jacob deGrom
July: SP Zack Wheeler
August: SP Zack Wheeler
