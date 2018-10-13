Jose Reyes is New York Mets' Nominee For Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award

New York Mets’ shortstop Jose Reyes has been named as the franchise’s candidate for the Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award. The award, which is named in honor of the founding executive director for MLB’s Player’s Association, is voted on by players. This particular honor is bestowed upon a player who other players “most respect based on his leadership on the field and in the community.” Recent winners of the award include Anthony Rizzo (2017), former Met Curtis Granderson (2009 and 2016), and Adam Jones (2015).

Reyes was nominated for this award by his teammates, who respected how he handled the transition from being a starter into a role player. The veteran also received credit for his role in mentoring young players, including fellow shortstop Amed Rosario. Other nominees from the National League East include Freddie Freeman, Ryan Zimmerman, and Martin Prado.

This choice is certainly an interesting one and one that could prove controversial. Reyes is only a few years removed from a domestic violence related arrest that saw him get released by the Colorado Rockies. Fans also may have an issue with how Reyes initially got upset by losing his playing time before sliding into a reserve role later in the season. The winner will be announced at the 27th Annual Player’s Choice Awards on November 27th.