Bud Selig Endorses Doug Melvin as Strong Fit For New York Mets' GM Opening

The New York Mets’ search for a new General Manager is finally entering its second week, and it looks like former MLB commissioner Bud Selig has some input. Selig, who has a close relationship with Mets’ owner Fred Wilpon, has publicly supported Milwaukee Brewers’ executive Doug Melvin for the job, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports . The former commissioner indicated that Melvin “is a great baseball man” and sung his praises as a scout and talent evaluator.

Though Selig made it clear that he hasn’t spoken to Wilpon about the team’s current search, he did make it clear that he likes Melvin as a fit for the Mets. It is worth noting that Selig recommended Sandy Alderson to the Wilpon’s when the franchise was last looking for a GM back in 2010. Selig’s public endorsement of Melvin could carry significant weight with the elder Wilpon, who has already been leaning towards hiring a veteran baseball executive with a background in scouting and player development.

Melvin is one of five known candidates for the job, along with Kim Ng, Chaim Bloom, Brodie Van Wagenen, and Casey Close. The Mets previously met with Gary LaRocque, DeJon Watson, and Dave Littlefield before eliminating them from contention. Call back interviews should begin this week, and each of the Mets’ finalists is expected to meet with the media as part of the interview process. The Mets remain hopeful of naming Alderson’s successor ahead of November’s GM Meetings.