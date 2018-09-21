Wilmer Flores Done For 2018 With Early Onset Arthritis In Both Knees

Flores is under team control for one more season before he becomes a free agent in 2019 and made $3.4 million in 2018. Under the salary arbitration rules, Flores would be in line for a raise and probably would end up with a salary of around $5 million in 2019. That is an expensive figure for a utility infielder to begin with, and the fact that Flores now has arthritis in both of his knees may make him a prime candidate to get non-tendered. Committing almost $5 million to a player with bad knees, even a beloved fan favorite like Flores, to come off the bench is not a wise decision for a Mets’ franchise that doesn’t like to break the bank on payroll.
In all likelihood, Flores has played his final game as a Met, and that is sad. Flores won the hearts of Mets’ fans for eternity in 2015, when he teared up on the field during a game at the thought of being traded away. That Carlos Gomez deal fell through, and Flores delivered a memorable walk off homer to beat the Washington Nationals just three days later, giving Mets’ fans a memory they will never forget. If this is the end of the road for Flores, it was a truly memorable ride.
