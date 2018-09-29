Watch: Mets fans give David Wright great ovation in final career start

Wright made the final start of his career against the Marlins, and he got plenty of love from fans at Citi Field when his name was called during pregame introductions.
Wright then took the field by himself, and was joined by teammate Jose Reyes shortly thereafter. He drew a standing ovation from fans, and then threw out the first pitch to his two-year-old daughter, Olivia.
Not only that, the Mets also played this tribute video before the game.
This stat really puts Wright’s career in perspective.
It was great to see Wright get some much-deserved praise from the sold-out crowd on Saturday night.
