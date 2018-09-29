Select Page

Watch: Mets fans give David Wright great ovation in final career start

Posted by | Sep 29, 2018 | ,

Watch: Mets fans give David Wright great ovation in final career start
Mets third baseman David Wright has treated fans to plenty of entertaining moments during the course of his career, and they paid it back by showering him with praise before Saturday’s game.

Wright made the final start of his career against the Marlins, and he got plenty of love from fans at Citi Field when his name was called during pregame introductions.

Wright then took the field by himself, and was joined by teammate Jose Reyes shortly thereafter. He drew a standing ovation from fans, and then threw out the first pitch to his two-year-old daughter, Olivia.

Not only that, the Mets also played this tribute video before the game.

This stat really puts Wright’s career in perspective.

It was great to see Wright get some much-deserved praise from the sold-out crowd on Saturday night.

Featured, Mets, MLB

View the original article on Metstradamus: Watch: Mets fans give David Wright great ovation in final career start



Related Posts

Jacob deGrom's Season Was Truly Historic For New York Mets

Jacob deGrom&#039;s Season Was Truly Historic For New York Mets

September 27, 2018

Report: Still No Progress In Divide Between Fred and Jeff Wilpon Over GM Search

Report: Still No Progress In Divide Between Fred and Jeff Wilpon Over GM Search

September 25, 2018

New York Mets Shut Down Seth Lugo, Robert Gsellman For Rest of Year

New York Mets Shut Down Seth Lugo, Robert Gsellman For Rest of Year

September 29, 2018

A Gassed Bullpen and a Jogging Leader

A Gassed Bullpen and a Jogging Leader

September 26, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino