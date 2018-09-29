Both Lugo and Gsellman entered the year competing for a spot in the starting rotation but ended up working out of the bullpen for most of the season. Gsellman showed that he could be an effective late inning reliever, going 6-3 with a 4.28 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 13 saves, and 70 strikeouts in 80 innings pitched. The Mets probably leaned a bit too heavily on Gsellman early in the year as he began to wear down as the season progressed, but if he is used properly Gsellman can be an effective cog in the bullpen next season.
Lugo actually worked more than Gsellman thanks to five mid-season starts when the Mets’ rotation was rattled by injuries. In 54 appearances this season, including five starts, Lugo tossed 101.1 innings and went 3-4 with a 2.66 ERA. Lugo pitched to a 1.08 WHIP and struck out 103 batters, but he was notably more effective as a reliever (3.45 ERA) than a starter (4.50 ERA). The Mets could opt to let Lugo stretch out again as rotation depth for next season, but they will likely need him and Gsellman to be key pieces in the bullpen if they hope to contend in 2019.
View the original article on Metstradamus: New York Mets Shut Down Seth Lugo, Robert Gsellman For Rest of Year