9/30/18 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (12-4, 3.22 ERA) to the mound today. Syndergaard was excellent in his last start, tossing six shutout innings against the Atlanta Braves last Tuesday, but left the game early due to illness. The Mets’ bullpen then proceeded to blow the lead and the game to the Braves 7-3, handing Syndergaard a no decision for his efforts. The Marlins will counter with rookie righty Sandy Alcantara (2-2, 4.00 ERA). Alcantara was hammered in his last start, giving up six runs in four innings to lose to the Washington Nationals last Monday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Jose Reyes
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- RF Michael Conforto
- 1B Jay Bruce
- 3B Todd Frazier
- LF Dominic Smith
- CF Austin Jackson
- C Tomas Nido
- SP Noah Syndergaard
Pre-Game Notes:
- Syndergaard is 2-0 with a 2.77 ERA in two starts against the Marlins this season.
- Alcantara is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two starts against the Mets in 2018.
- Brandon Nimmo, who left last night’s game with an injured hamstring, will sit out of the Mets’ final game today. Dominic Smith will start in left field and bat sixth.
- Jose Reyes will start at shortstop in what could be his final game as a Met and bat leadoff.
- Derek Dietrich (6 for 18, 2 2B, 2 RBI’s) and Starlin Castro (3 for 9, 2B, 2 RBI’s) have had notable success against Syndergaard in their careers.
- This is the final game of the season series between the Mets and Marlins. The Mets have already won the series, going 11-7 against the Marlins over the first 18 games between the clubs.
- This is the Mets’ final game in the month of September. The Mets are 17-10 so far this month, their best performance in a single month since April.
- This is the Mets’ final home game of the 2018 season. The Mets are 36-44 at Citi Field so far this year, a mark they will need to improve upon if they hope to contend in 2019.
