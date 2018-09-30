9/30/18 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The New York Mets (76-85) played deep into the night, but they made sure to end the celebration of David Wright’s career with a victory. Austin Jackson delivered a walk off hit in the bottom of the 13th inning to help the Mets defeat the Miami Marlins (63-97) 1-0 in an ugly baseball game that will forever be remembered as the last night the Mets’ fourth captain took the field. The Mets and Marlins have now split the first two games of this series and will be playing for pride today as they look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for the final game of the 2018 season for both teams is scheduled for 3:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (12-4, 3.22 ERA) to the mound today. Syndergaard was excellent in his last start, tossing six shutout innings against the Atlanta Braves last Tuesday, but left the game early due to illness. The Mets’ bullpen then proceeded to blow the lead and the game to the Braves 7-3, handing Syndergaard a no decision for his efforts. The Marlins will counter with rookie righty Sandy Alcantara (2-2, 4.00 ERA). Alcantara was hammered in his last start, giving up six runs in four innings to lose to the Washington Nationals last Monday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Jose Reyes 2B Jeff McNeil RF Michael Conforto 1B Jay Bruce 3B Todd Frazier LF Dominic Smith CF Austin Jackson C Tomas Nido SP Noah Syndergaard

Pre-Game Notes: