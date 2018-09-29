9/29/18 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (5-11, 4.14 ERA) to the mound for his final start of the season. Matz didn’t last long in his previous outing, giving up three runs in three innings against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, but walked away with a no decision in a game the Mets went on to win 8-6. The Marlins will counter with rookie righty Trevor Richards (4-9, 4.66 ERA). Richards was brilliant in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings to defeat the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday to earn his fourth win of the year.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY and WPIX
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Jose Reyes
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- 3B David Wright
- LF Michael Conforto
- 1B Jay Bruce
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- CF Austin Jackson
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz is 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA in two starts against the Marlins this season.
- Richards faced the Mets at Citi Field back on September 12th, giving up six runs (four earned) in five innings to suffer his ninth loss of the year.
- Wright is batting third and starting at third base for the final game of his career. The plan is for Wright to play about half the game and collect an at bat or two before departing.
- To commemorate Wright’s final game, the Mets will start his long time partner on the left side of the infield, Jose Reyes. Reyes will bat leadoff and start at shortstop.
- Wright and Reyes will be starting together for the first time since September 28th, 2011, which was the final game of Reyes’ first run with the Mets. Reyes bunted for a base hit in that game and departed after the first inning to preserve his lead for the National League batting title.
- Wright and Reyes will be starting together for the 878th time in their careers, by far the most games any pair of Mets’ teammates has ever played.
- This will be Wright’s first big league start since May 27th, 2016, when he went 1 for 4 with a home run in a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field.
- Wright will visit both the SNY and WOR booths after he leaves the game for half inning interviews and is expected to address the crowd on the field after the game as part of a special tribute to his career.
- The Mets are having Wright’s two year old daughter, Olivia Shea, throw out the ceremonial first pitch to Wright’s father.
- Marlins’ catcher J.T. Realmuto is 3 for 9 in his career against Matz.
- Reyes (2 for 2, 2B, RBI) and Jeff McNeil (2 for 3, 3B, RBI) had good games against Richards back on September 12th.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 9/29/18 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets