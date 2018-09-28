Select Page

9/28/18 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

It’s been a long ride, but the final series of the 2018 season has arrived. The New York Mets (75-84) are playing well down the stretch, posting a 36-29 record since the All Star Break. That mark will receive one final test this weekend, when the Mets welcome the last place Miami Marlins (62-96) to town for a three game series. First pitch for the opening game is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

Sep 27, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets pinch hitter Devin Mesoraco (29) celebrates with third baseman Todd Frazier (21) after hitting a three run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send rookie right hander Corey Oswalt (3-3, 6.08 ERA) to the mound today. Oswalt officially rejoined the rotation last Saturday, when he allowed two runs in five innings against the Washington Nationals but was stuck with his third loss of the season. The Marlins will counter with righty Jose Urena (8-12, 4.07 ERA). Urena picked up his fourth consecutive win last Saturday, tossing 5.2 innings to defeat the Cincinnati Reds and earn his eighth win of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

  1. CF Brandon Nimmo
  2. 2B Jeff McNeil
  3. RF Michael Conforto
  4. 1B Jay Bruce
  5. SS Amed Rosario
  6. LF Dominic Smith
  7. 3B Todd Frazier
  8. C Kevin Plawecki
  9. SP Corey Oswalt

Pre-Game Notes:

  • The Mets are 10-6 against the Marlins so far this season, including a 4-3 mark at Citi Field.
  • The Mets won three out of four against Miami when the teams last met at Citi Field earlier this month.
  • Oswalt is 0-1 with a 9.35 ERA in two starts against the Marlins this season.
  • Urena is 1-2 with a 4.32 ERA in three starts against the Mets in 2018.
  • Jay Bruce will start at first base tonight, opening up a spot in the outfield for Dominic Smith. Bruce will bat cleanup while Smith bats sixth and starts in left field.
  • Bruce (5 for 15, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI’s), Jose Reyes (6 for 18, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI’s) and Michael Conforto (7 for 16, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI’s) have had notable success against Urena in their careers.

