9/28/18 Game Preview: Miami Marlins at New York Mets

The Mets will send rookie right hander Corey Oswalt (3-3, 6.08 ERA) to the mound today. Oswalt officially rejoined the rotation last Saturday, when he allowed two runs in five innings against the Washington Nationals but was stuck with his third loss of the season. The Marlins will counter with righty Jose Urena (8-12, 4.07 ERA). Urena picked up his fourth consecutive win last Saturday, tossing 5.2 innings to defeat the Cincinnati Reds and earn his eighth win of the year.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- RF Michael Conforto
- 1B Jay Bruce
- SS Amed Rosario
- LF Dominic Smith
- 3B Todd Frazier
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SP Corey Oswalt
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 10-6 against the Marlins so far this season, including a 4-3 mark at Citi Field.
- The Mets won three out of four against Miami when the teams last met at Citi Field earlier this month.
- Oswalt is 0-1 with a 9.35 ERA in two starts against the Marlins this season.
- Urena is 1-2 with a 4.32 ERA in three starts against the Mets in 2018.
- Jay Bruce will start at first base tonight, opening up a spot in the outfield for Dominic Smith. Bruce will bat cleanup while Smith bats sixth and starts in left field.
- Bruce (5 for 15, 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI’s), Jose Reyes (6 for 18, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI’s) and Michael Conforto (7 for 16, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI’s) have had notable success against Urena in their careers.
