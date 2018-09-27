9/27/18 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The Mets will send left hander Jason Vargas (6-9, 6.25 ERA) to the mound for the final start of his disappointing 2018 campaign. Vargas continued his solid second half in his last start, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings against the Washington Nationals last Thursday, but did not factor in the decision. The Mets went on to win the game 5-4. The Braves will counter with long time Mets’ nemesis Julio Teheran (9-8, 4.03 ERA). Teheran struggled in his last outing, giving up four runs in 6.1 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies last Friday, but was bailed out of a loss by the Braves’ offense. Atlanta went on to win the game 6-5 after Teheran departed, leaving him with a no decision.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- LF Michael Conforto
- RF Jay Bruce
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 1B Dominic Smith
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SP Jason Vargas
Pre-Game Notes:
- Vargas is 1-2 with a 6.14 ERA in three starts against the Braves this season.
- Teheran is 1-1 with a 1.69 ERA in four starts against the Mets in 2018.
- After spending most of the last month hitting lower in the order, Brandon Nimmo is back in the leadoff spot. Nimmo is starting in center field.
- The Mets are playing Jay Bruce in right field today, opening up first base for Dominic Smith. Bruce will bat fifth while Smith bats seventh.
- Ronald Acuna Jr (4 for 5, 3B, HR, RBI) and Nick Markakis (8 for 32, 2 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI’s) have had success against Vargas in their careers.
- This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Braves. The Braves have already won the season series, going 13-5 over the first 18 games entering play today.
