9/26/18 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (9-9, 1.77 ERA), to the mound today for what could be his final start of the season. deGrom finally earned his ninth win last Friday, allowing one run in seven innings to defeat the Washington Nationals. The Braves will counter with lefty Sean Newcomb (12-9, 4.04 ERA). Newcomb was hit hard in his last outing, giving up five runs in three innings to lose to the Nationals on September 16th. The Braves skipped Newcomb’s last turn in the rotation to try and give him a breather since he has pitched a career high 158.1 innings entering play today.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- CF Austin Jackson
- LF Michael Conforto
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 1B Dominic Smith
- C Devin Mesoraco
- SP Jacob deGrom
- RF Brandon Nimmo
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom is 0-2 with a 1.09 ERA in five starts against the Braves this season.
- Newcomb is 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.
- Devin Mesoraco will catch for deGrom tonight and bat seventh.
- Dominic Smith will start at first base today, giving Jay Bruce a night off, and bat sixth.
- Weather could be a factor in tonight’s game since the forecast calls for a line of severe thunderstorms to hit the area around 10:00 pm.
- Nick Markakis (10 for 36, HR, 3 RBI’s), Freddie Freeman (12 for 41, 2 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI’s), Tyler Flowers (4 for 11, HR, RBI) and Johan Camargo (5 for 14, 2B, HR, RBI) have had notable success against deGrom.
- Amed Rosario is 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI against Newcomb.
