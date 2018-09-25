The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (12-4, 3.36 ERA) to the mound today. Syndergaard didn’t last long in his last start, giving up three runs in four innings to lose to the Philadelphia Phillies last Wednesday. The Braves will counter with rookie righty Touki Toussaint (2-1, 4.30 ERA). Toussaint earned a win his last time out, allowing two runs in 5.2 innings of work to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals last Wednesday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- LF Michael Conforto
- 1B Jay Bruce
- 3B Todd Frazier
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- CF Austin Jackson
- C Tomas Nido
- SP Noah Syndergaard
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 4-12 against the Braves so far this season, including a 1-6 mark at Citi Field.
- The Braves won three out of four when the teams last met at Citi Field at the beginning of August.
- Syndergaard is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two starts against the Braves this season.
- Toussaint has never faced the Mets before.
- After sitting out of the series finale on Sunday, Austin Jackson is back in the Mets’ lineup. Jackson will start in center field and bat seventh.
- Dansby Swanson (5 for 10, RBI), Nick Markakis (6 for 15, 2B, RBI), and of course Freddie Freeman (7 for 15, 2 2B, 3B, HR, 6 RBI’S) have had notable success against Syndergaard in their careers.
- The Mets have officially activated David Wright from the 60 day disabled list. Wright is expected to pinch hit at some point in this series before starting at third base on Saturday.
- Reliever Eric Hanhold was placed on the 60 day disabled list with a left oblique strain to clear a 40 man roster spot for Wright.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 9/25/18 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets