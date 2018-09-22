9/22/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

The Mets will send rookie right hander Corey Oswalt (3-2, 6.31 ERA) to the mound today. Oswalt made a spot start for the Mets last Saturday, allowing an unearned run in 2.2 innings against the Boston Red Sox, but didn’t factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 5-3. The Mets put Oswalt back into the rotation earlier this week after they opted to shut down Zack Wheeler for the rest of the season as a precautionary measure. The Nationals will counter with rookie righty Austin Voth (0-1, 11.81 ERA). Voth last pitched on September 14th, tossing a scoreless inning of relief against the Atlanta Braves.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- LF Michael Conforto
- 1B Jay Bruce
- 3B Todd Frazier
- CF Austin Jackson
- C Kevin Plawecki
- 2B Jack Reinheimer
- SP Corey Oswalt
Pre-Game Notes:
- Oswalt has a 10.50 ERA in two appearances, including one start, against the Nationals this season.
- Voth made his major league debut against the Mets at Citi Field on July 14th and was shelled, giving up seven runs in 4.1 innings to suffer a loss.
- Austin Jackson is back in the Mets’ lineup today, starting in center field and batting sixth.
- Jeff McNeil will get a day off today. Jack Reinheimer will start at second base and bat eighth.
