The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (8-9, 1.78 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom was solid again in his last start, allowing three runs in seven innings against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 4-3. The Nationals will counter with righty Joe Ross (0-0, 3.00 ERA). Ross made his return from Tommy John surgery on September 13th, allowing two runs in five innings of work, but did not receive a decision for his efforts. The Nationals went on to lose that game 4-3.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- LF Michael Conforto
- RF Jay Bruce
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- 1B Dominic Smith
- 3B Todd Frazier
- C Devin Mesoraco
- SP Jacob deGrom
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in two starts against the Nationals this season.
- Ross is 2-2 with a 4.29 ERA in six career starts against the Mets.
- After sitting out yesterday, Todd Frazier is back in the Mets’ lineup. Frazier will start at third base and bat seventh.
- For the first time since September 3rd, Devin Mesoraco is in the Mets’ lineup. Mesoraco will catch and bat eighth.
- Bryce Harper (10 for 28, 2 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI’s), Adam Eaton (4 for 10, 2 2B), and Trea Turner (7 for 22, 2B, HR, 3 RBI’s) have had success against deGrom in their careers.
- Michael Conforto (3 for 6, 3 RBI’s) and Brandon Nimmo (5 for 6) have had small sample size success against Ross.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 9/21/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals