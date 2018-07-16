Injuries have limited Cespedes to just 37 games this season, where he has performed well, batting .255 with eight home runs and 28 RBI’s. Bringing Cespedes back on Friday would be ideal for the Mets since he could serve as the designated hitter at Yankee Stadium, allowing the team to ease him back into big league action. The Mets return home the following Monday to take on the San Diego Padres, at which point Cespedes would need to be ready to play in the outfield. The season is certainly lost for the Mets, but they need to see that Cespedes can make it through the rest of the season without suffering any further injury problems. The Mets still hold out hope of turning things around quickly in 2019, and that won’t happen if Cespedes is spending half the season on the disabled list again.
View the original article on Metstradamus: Yoenis Cespedes Could Return To New York Mets' Lineup Friday