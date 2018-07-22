Why Were The New York Mets After International Bonus Money In Jeurys Familia Trade?

It is pretty clear that everyone and their mother is going to rip the New York Mets for their poor return in the Jeurys Familia trade. The Mets got back two fringe prospects for their closer, which is a weak return likely due to the fact that the franchise made the small market Oakland A’s take on the remainder of Familia’s salary. The more interesting component of the trade is the fact that the Mets got a million dollars of international bonus money from the A’s, a point they harped on in their press release about the deal. Instead of ripping them about the fact they probably could have gotten more by eating Familia’s salary, which everyone is doing, let’s explore the motivation behind the acquisition of the international bonus money.

While one key area to finding young talent is through the amateur draft, another potentially lucrative angle involves signing international free agents. International free agency is a route that many of the game’s stars have taken to the major leagues, signing as 16 year olds with big league organizations who develop them into professional baseball players. Several notable Mets were acquired this way, including Amed Rosario, Wilmer Flores, and the recently departed Familia. The Mets found a lot of talent this way under Omar Minaya’s watch, but had gotten away from investing heavily in the international market after he departed. The franchise began to reverse that trend last season, when they added two top international free agents in Ronny Mauricio and Adrian Hernandez for huge signing bonuses. Mauricio, a shortstop who signed for $2.1 million last summer, has done nothing but hit in his first professional season by batting .336 over his first 28 games in rookie ball. Hernandez, a center fielder who signed for $1.5 million, is batting .235 with a homer and 12 RBI’s for the Mets’ Dominican Summer League affiliate.

Both players rank inside the Mets’ top 15 prospects, with Mauricio checking at #9 and Hernandez at #12 according to MLB.com’s prospect rankings. The Mets’ top prospect, shortstop Andres Gimenez, also fits this profile after signing as an international free agent for a $1.2 million bonus in 2015. Gimenez just represented the Mets at the Futures Game and is holding his own in the Florida State League, batting .282 with a .348 on base percentage for High-A St. Lucie, which is impressive since he is three years younger on average than players in the league. This investment in international talent is a welcome development for the Mets, who had a major dry spell in developing players with Sandy Alderson’s first few draft classes producing few impact big leaguers.

The way the international free agent system works is that each team is allowed a certain amount of money for a calendar year to use on signing bonuses for international free agents. That cap has traditionally been set at $4.75 million for teams like the Mets, who do not participate in revenue sharing, and any free agent who receives a signing bonus of more than $10,000 comes out of that bonus pool. The Mets have already made some international free agency splashes this year, signing two top 30 international free agents (according to the MLB.com rankings from Jesse Sanchez), Venezuelan catcher Francisco Alvarez (13th overall for a $2.7 million bonus) and starting pitcher Freddy Valdez (25th overall for a $1.45 million bonus) from the Dominican Republic. Those signings left the Mets with about $850,000 of bonus money left, a figure that can be increased by trading for slot money from other teams, like the Mets did with Oakland this year.

That slot money cannot be rolled over to next season, so there are clearly players the Mets are targeting now in international free agency. One guy to watch here is Cuban defector Victor Victor Mesa, who Sirius XM’s Craig Mish speculates the Mets may be making a play for with their international bonus money. Mesa, who ranks as Baseball America’s top international free agent, hasn’t been declared a free agent yet by Major League Baseball after his decision to leave Cuba. Unlike other players on the international free agency list, who are 16 years old, Mesa is 21 and could be ready for a placement in the upper levels of the minor leagues upon his arrival stateside. Mesa is a center fielder that FanGraphs calls a superior defender with plus bat speed and running speed, power to his pull side, and good hand-eye coordination. FanGraphs offers a major league comparison to Carlos Gomez, who was a one time Mets’ prospect that was the key piece in the trade for Johan Santana in 2008 before carving out a solid big league career.

Since Mesa hasn’t been cleared by baseball to sign yet, there haven’t been many teams linked to him since everyone else has been using their funds to aggressively pursue other talent. FanGraphs projects that Mesa will get a $3.5 million bonus to sign, while other estimates have placed that figure around $3 million. The Mets now have about $1.8 million to play with in the bonus pool, so if they want to add an elite talent like Mesa to their farm system they could look to try and angle for more international bonus money in deals this summer. This could be worth watching as the Mets shop Asdrubal Cabrera to playoff contenders, which could help teams like Seattle and Milwaukee, which both could use second basemen and have a lot of bonus money left in their pools.

While the Mets would love to get impact minor leaguers that can help in the near future, this angle is a unique way to approach the situation. Mesa has been called the most complete international free agent since Yoan Moncada, and signing him would be another way for the Mets to get a top flight prospect into their farm system. Even if the Mets can’t land him, that million dollars they got from Oakland is a tool that will allow Minaya to land some premium young talent, a skill he has demonstrated throughout his tenure as a baseball executive. While the Mets definitely should be more willing to pay salary at the big league level in order to get a better return of prospects in other team’s farm systems now, the international bonus money angle is worth watching to see how they utilize it.