Tim Tebow gets drilled in head by ball, gives up triple (Video)

Tim Tebow is known for his bat, rather than his glove.

That was on display in Monday’s Double-A game between Binghamton and Portland, when he gave up a triple in a pretty comical way.

Josh Ockimey crushed a pitch in his direction, and Tebow attempted to track it. Unfortunately for him, the ball bounced off the wall and then hit him in the head. It rolled around, and Ockimey ended up with a triple.

Doink!