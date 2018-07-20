Second Half Preview, New York Mets Edition

Baseball’s second half kicks off tonight, when the New York Mets begin playing out the string with the second round of the Subway Series. Since the Mets are all but mathematically eliminated from playoff contention at this point, it may be tough for the fans to find motivation to tune in and watch some baseball with training camps opening soon. Here are five storylines to watch with the Mets in the second half even if you aren’t going to be glued to your screen or radio when the games come on.

The Jacob deGrom Saga:

Things got very interesting in the Jacob deGrom saga earlier this week, when his agent basically demanded that the Mets give deGrom a worthy contract extension or trade him to another team now. The odds remain unlikely that deGrom will get dealt without a permanent GM in place, and extension talks are unlikely to gain further traction until Sandy Alderson’s replacement is named. Assuming the situation stays the same, it will be interesting to watch how deGrom performs both on the field (in his quest for his first Cy Young Award) and off the field (if his unhappiness over his contract creates clubhouse problems).

Who Stays and Who Goes?:

Like last season, a lot of the drama surrounding the Mets will evaporate once the trade deadline passes on July 31st. Jeurys Familia and Asdrubal Cabrera are locks to get sent packing, while Jerry Blevins, Jose Bautista, Devin Mesoraco, Zack Wheeler, and Wilmer Flores are among the others who could leave town. The Mets need to get rid of as many players as possible in order to add some more prospects to their farm system, and fans will be watching closely to see if the Mets eat some salary in order to get a better return in terms of players. Alderson said that would be the case last summer, but went back on his word and opted for salary relief and hard throwing minor league relievers. If a similar pattern happens this year the fans will be furious, especially with the team reportedly in excellent financial health.

The Continued Development of Young Players:

The Mets have done a poor job so far getting playing time for their top young players, so that trend needs to change once veterans start leaving town. Amed Rosario has shown signs of improvement of late, and the Mets need him to build on that so he can hopefully take another leap forward next season. Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto will get as much time as they need to demonstrate that they are a part of the solution for the team going forward. The Mets also need to commit to giving Dominic Smith playing time at the big league level in order to find out what he can actually do, especially since the current situation has done him no favors. Other players to watch in the second half include Corey Oswalt, Drew Smith, Jacob Rhame, Jeff McNeil, and potentially Peter Alonso.

Can David Wright Make It Back To The Majors?:

One story that has quietly unfolded in the background of the Mets’ disastrous season is David Wright’s quest to get back on a big league baseball field. Wright progressed to baseball activities late last month, and if all goes well he could end up on a minor league rehab assignment at some point this summer. The Mets need a feel good story this season, and Wright coming back to the majors after a two and a half year absence would qualify.

Can Yoenis Cespedes and Jay Bruce Rebound Once Healthy?:

A big part of the problem for the Mets’ offense this season has been the lack of production from two of their highest paid players. Yoenis Cespedes has missed over two months of action after suffering a hip injury while Bruce was awful before landing on the shelf with a hip injury. The Mets need both of them back to see if they are healthy before deciding how to proceed this winter. Cespedes could be back from the DL as soon as today, while the Mets remain hopeful to get Bruce back at some point in August. If both guys can come back and finish hot, it could show that the Mets aren’t as far away from contending as they looked early in the season.