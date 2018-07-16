Report: Mickey Callaway Will Likely Survive The Season

According to Martino, Mets’ officials are well aware of Callaway’s struggles but believe that is far too early in his tenure to rule out any potential for improvement. Callaway has begun to demonstrate at least some awareness to improve how he speaks to the media, with his quotes over the weekend about the importance of emphasizing defense with the Mets’ strong pitching staff refreshing after the idea was simply paid lip service in the recent past. There is also a tough learning curve for a first time manager, and Callaway not only has to adjust to managing, but managing under National League rules for the first time in his career. The Mets didn’t do him any favors with his coaching staff, opting against tabbing a veteran manager as a bench coach to help guide Callaway by picking another American League guy without managerial experience for that role in Gary DiSarcina.
There is one wild card here, and that is the looming search for Sandy Alderson’s successor as General Manager. The Mets are expected to look outside the organization at potential candidates for the job, but there is always a chance that someone currently in the front office could simply be promoted to the full time post. John Ricco is a possibility for a promotion, and if the Mets decide to stay in house that should seal a second year for Callaway. If the Mets hire an external candidate for the job, it is possible that the new GM would want to hire their own manager, and it remains to be seen how that situation would be handled.
