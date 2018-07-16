Report: Mickey Callaway Will Likely Survive The Season

The angry mob that is otherwise known as #MetsTwitter may need to put their pitchforks back since it looks like one of their favorite targets for criticism isn’t going anywhere. Embattled manager Mickey Callaway, who has taken a lot of heat for his unusual decisions and strange media quotes this year, is almost certain to return for his second season in 2019, SNY baseball insider Andy Martino reports . The news comes as a bit of a surprise since the Mets finished the first half with a 28-54 record after beginning the season 11-1, but it is important to note that the Mets have never fired a manager after just one season.

According to Martino, Mets’ officials are well aware of Callaway’s struggles but believe that is far too early in his tenure to rule out any potential for improvement. Callaway has begun to demonstrate at least some awareness to improve how he speaks to the media, with his quotes over the weekend about the importance of emphasizing defense with the Mets’ strong pitching staff refreshing after the idea was simply paid lip service in the recent past. There is also a tough learning curve for a first time manager, and Callaway not only has to adjust to managing, but managing under National League rules for the first time in his career. The Mets didn’t do him any favors with his coaching staff, opting against tabbing a veteran manager as a bench coach to help guide Callaway by picking another American League guy without managerial experience for that role in Gary DiSarcina.

There is one wild card here, and that is the looming search for Sandy Alderson’s successor as General Manager. The Mets are expected to look outside the organization at potential candidates for the job, but there is always a chance that someone currently in the front office could simply be promoted to the full time post. John Ricco is a possibility for a promotion, and if the Mets decide to stay in house that should seal a second year for Callaway. If the Mets hire an external candidate for the job, it is possible that the new GM would want to hire their own manager, and it remains to be seen how that situation would be handled.