Select Page

Noah Syndergaard, Jason Vargas Closing In On Returns From Disabled List

Posted by | Jul 2, 2018 | ,

Noah Syndergaard, Jason Vargas Closing In On Returns From Disabled List
The suddenly banged up New York Mets’ starting rotation could be close to getting some help. Noah Syndergaard and Jason Vargas, both of whom are currently on the disabled list, are scheduled to throw a simulated game against each other tomorrow, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports. This is one of the final steps for both pitchers in their return to the major leagues. If all goes well in the simulated game, the only thing separating Syndergaard and Vargas from rejoining the Mets’ rotation is a minor league rehab start.

Jun 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets injured starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) watches from the dugout during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Of the pair, the far more important return is from Syndergaard, whose finger injury has lasted far longer than the team initially anticipated. When Syndergaard first strained a ligament in his finger in late May, the hope was that he would miss just one or two starts. Syndergaard suffered a set back when he was initially slated to return on June 10th, and is now looking at a close to six week absence. Given the rampant speculation that the Mets are more open to dealing Syndergaard then Jacob deGrom, the only way to actually build value for Syndergaard is to have him pitch and show he is healthy. Assuming he comes through the simulated game without incident, the Mets could have Syndergaard make a rehab start on Sunday and line him up to pitch in their final series of the first half against the Washington Nationals.

Vargas’ absence has been shorter, as he has missed just two turns through the rotation since injuring his calf in Colorado. The Mets do have a doubleheader scheduled for July 9th against the Philadelphia Phillies, so it would make sense to try and aim Vargas for that date. That would allow the Mets to not have to try and find another starter, which they don’t really have right now, and avoid having Vargas pitch against Washington.

, , , Mets

View the original article on Metstradamus: Noah Syndergaard, Jason Vargas Closing In On Returns From Disabled List



Related Posts

Starving Your Inner Feline

Starving Your Inner Feline

July 1, 2018

Minor League Mondays: Eric Hanhold Could Be Next Reliever To Watch For New York Mets

Minor League Mondays: Eric Hanhold Could Be Next Reliever To Watch For New York Mets

July 2, 2018

6/25/18 Game Preview: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets

6/25/18 Game Preview: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets

June 25, 2018

Mickey Callaway Continues To Look Like The Wrong Choice For the New York Mets

Mickey Callaway Continues To Look Like The Wrong Choice For the New York Mets

June 28, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino